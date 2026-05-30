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Two 18-year-olds shot while riding in car in Little Village

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Two 18-year-olds were shot and seriously injured while riding in a car in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Friday night. 

Chicago police said the teens were passengers in a car in the 2800 block of South Sawyer Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. when someone on the street fired shots. 

One of the victims suffered a graze wound to the head. Police said he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

The second teen took himself to the same hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds. 

Area Four Detectives are investigating.

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