3 wounded in weekend shootings across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 24 to 57.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 38-year-old man was shot while walking Friday night, in the 5900 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Edgewater.

Police said around 10 p.m., the victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to St Francis Hospital in good condition.

A woman was shot while driving Saturday morning, in the 9500 block of South Ewing Avenue in the East Side neighborhood.

Around 3:34 a.m., the victim, 24, was driving when a black jeep approached, and shots were fired into her vehicle by an unknown suspect.

The victim was shot in the lower back and left shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 57-year-old man was shot while seated in a parked vehicle when he was shot, in the 7300 block of North Greenview Avenue in Rogers Park

Police say around 4:50 a.m. an unknown suspect approached and fired shots in the victim's direction.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left flank and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests were made in either incident.