Man shot to death while driving in Little Village; Officer hurt by 'unruly' crowd

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving in the little village neighborhood Sunday morning.

It happened near Sawyer and Cermak around 2 a.m.

Police say the 25-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers are still looking for the gunman. 

They also tell us once they got to the scene, officers were approached by an "unruly" group of people who started fighting with them.

Someone in that group threw an object at an officer - hitting him in the head.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition for observation.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 8:19 AM

