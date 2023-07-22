Chicago weekend shootings leave 5 dead, 12 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are dead and 12 people are injured following weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 64.

In the weekend's first shooting, a 40-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the ankle, in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood around just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say he was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Hours later around 9:11 p.m., a 27-year-old man was in an argument when he was shot by a known suspect in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue in South Chicago. The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

And shortly later, a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the city's Auburn Gresham neigbhorhood. Police say around 10:15 p.m., the boy was found in the 1200 block West 81st Street. He had gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another fatal incident late Friday night in the downtown area left a 40-year-old man dead. Police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street around 11:29 p.m. when shots were fired. The man ran and was discovered in a lobby of a hotel in the 200 block of North Wabash.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was later pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later a mass shooting left one man dead and another four injured in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood. The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of South Spaulding around 12:15 a.m. when two males walked up and started shooting.

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times, and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another 40-year-old man was shot in the face and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A third 40-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and head. A 44-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the body. And a 50-year-old man suffered a grase wound to the right arm and refused medical treatment.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate this incident.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of South Ada, two men were standing on the sidewalk with shots were fired. A 40-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot. A 41-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

At 1:48 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of South Kedie, a 49-year-old man was in a fight with a man who then shot him. The victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene.

At 1 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of South Marshfield, two men were standing on the corner with a group of people when someone started shooting. A 40-year-old man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back and left arm and was pronounced dead. A 41-year-old man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and set to be transfered to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

At 2:59 a.m. Saturday in the 12500 block of South Emerald, a 31-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when someone started shooting. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

At 4:29 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Evans, a 44-year-old woman was shot in the head. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Centere where she was listed as stable.

At 12:25 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of West Strong Street, a 64-year-old man was shot in the chest after an argument with a "known offender." The victim was transported to Lutheran hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Area Five detectives were speaking with a person of interest Saturday.

This is a developing story.