Mass shooting in North Lawndale leaves 1 man killed, 4 others hurt
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and four others are hurt after a mass shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood overnight.
The shooting happened around 12:13 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue.
Chicago police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk when two males approached on foot and fired shots.
A 40-year-old man was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.
The second victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the face area and taken by the CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. Another 40-year-old man was struck in the neck and head and was taken by the CFD to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
A 44-year-old man was also taken by CFD to Mt. Sinai in good condition with gunshot wounds to the body.
The fifth victim, a 50-year-old man, was grazed in the right arm and refused EMS.
No arrests were made.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
