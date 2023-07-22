Mass shooting in North Lawndale leaves 1 man killed, 4 others hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and four others are hurt after a mass shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood overnight.

The shooting happened around 12:13 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Chicago police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk when two males approached on foot and fired shots.

A 40-year-old man was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the face area and taken by the CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. Another 40-year-old man was struck in the neck and head and was taken by the CFD to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 44-year-old man was also taken by CFD to Mt. Sinai in good condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

The fifth victim, a 50-year-old man, was grazed in the right arm and refused EMS.

No arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.