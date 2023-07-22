Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in Chicago Loop shooting

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Loop late Friday evening, police say.

The 40-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street around 11:30 p.m. when someone started shooting. 

The man ran and was discovered in the lobby of a hotel in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, police say. 

The Chicago Fire Department then transported him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

He was later pronounced dead. 

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 3:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.