Man killed in Chicago Loop shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Loop late Friday evening, police say.

The 40-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of East Lake Street around 11:30 p.m. when someone started shooting.

The man ran and was discovered in the lobby of a hotel in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, police say.

The Chicago Fire Department then transported him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.