Little Village shooting: Man found shot in head inside flipped vehicle

Police find man shot in head inside flipped vehicle in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot inside a flipped vehicle in Little Village Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 3000 block of West 21st Street around 1:25 a.m. to a call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests were made.

Area four detectives are investigating.