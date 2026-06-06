1 dead, 3 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least one person was killed, and three others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 33, police said.

The first shooting of the weekend happened around 11:35 p.m. on Friday in the 2800 block of West Monroe Street. Police said a 21-year-old man was driving when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot.

The victim drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, a 33-year-old man was in the 2400 block of East 75th Street, when three men got out of a black SUV and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Campbell Avenue, when someone shot him multiple times in the chest and head.

The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue when he was shot twice in the lower back and twice in the foot.

The victim took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. Police said he was not cooperating with the investigation.