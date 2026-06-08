Man dies after being found with gunshots in car on Chicago's West Side

A man is dead after police said he was shot multiple times in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Police said the man was found with gunshot wounds to his body inside his car in the 4500 block of West Kinzie Street, near Kilbourn Avenue, at 12:45 a.m.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Harrison Area detectives were conducting a homicide investigation Monday morning.