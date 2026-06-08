Sources: 13-year-old questioned in shooting that wounded 4 boys in Chicago's Bronzeville community

A 13-year-old was being questioned early Monday in a shooting that left four boys between the ages of 12 and 14 wounded in Chicago's Bronzeville community over the weekend, a police source told CBS News Chicago.

The mass shooting took place at 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of South Prairie Avenue. Police believe someone pulled a gun, opened fire, and struck four boys — all between the ages of 12 and 14.

One 13-year-old boy was shot in the left foot, another in the right leg. A 12-year-old boy was shot in the left leg. All were in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the back and reported in fair condition.

All were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

A source told CBS News Chicago early Monday that a person of interest was being questioned in the shooting, and that person was 13 years old.

Less than two hours later and less than a mile away, three people were shot in the 4600 block of South Federal Street.

Officers found two young women and a man with gunshot wounds upon being called to the scene, but the victims were unable to provide details about what happened.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was reported in critical condition. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right hand, and a 20-year-old man in the left shoulder, and both were reported in good condition.

The victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. All are expected to survive.

Police had no updates on the Federal Street shooting early Monday.