7 people, including young boys, wounded between 2 shootings blocks apart on Chicago's South Side

Multiple young people were in the hospital early Sunday morning following two separate shootings blocks and hours apart in Chicago's Bronzeville community.

A mass shooting took place at 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of South Prairie Avenue. Police believe someone pulled a gun, opened fire, and struck four boys — all between the ages of 12 and 14.

One 13-year-old boy was shot in the left foot, another in the right leg. A 12-year-old boy was shot in the left leg. All were in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the back and reported in fair condition.

All were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, another shooting transpired in the 4600 block of South Federal Street about half a mile to the west. Officers found two young women and a man with gunshot wounds upon being called to the scene, but the victims were unable to provide details about what happened.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was reported in critical condition. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right hand, and a man of an unspecified age in the left shoulder, and both were reported in good condition.

The victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

More than a dozen evidence markers were seen on the ground at the scene of the Federal Street shooting.

"We're literally just were looking for a good place to have fun, like, they damn near making it impossible with all these guns," a woman who heard the gunfire said.

No one was in custody in either shooting Sunday morning. Wentworth Area detectives were investigating both.