Chicago weekend shootings: 2 killed, 16 hurt during holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least two people are dead, and 16 others are wounded in shootings over the holiday weekend. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 58.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 26-year-old man was found shot and killed in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.

Police say around 6:34 p.m., the man was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses were uncooperative with police.

About an hour later, A 27-year-old man suffered a grazed wound to the head, in the 5500 block of West Corcoran Place in the South Austin neighborhood.

The victim was outside of a residence around 7:38 p.m. when an unknown suspect approached on foot and fired shots.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Around 8:53 p.m., a 24-year-old man was struck by gunfire while riding in a car, in the 2200 block of North Laramie Avenue in Belmont Cragin.

Police say the man was a passenger in the front seat of a car. A witness related to officers that an unidentified man exited a gray car before shooting at him.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

Police responded to a person shot around 9:18, in the 1100 block of South Richmond Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso. A witness related to officers that the victim was outside walking when an unidentified man exited a black SUV and began shooting at him.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

At 9:17 p.m. Friday, in the 3600 block of South Wells Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 48-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A witness related to officers that there were multiple shots fired and two unidentified men fleeing the scene on foot. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 12:23 a.m. Saturday, in the 5000 block of West Adams Street, police responded to a person shot and found multiple victims outside who were struck by gunfire. A 30-year-old man was struck on the ankle and was taken Mt. Sinai in fair condition. A second man, 19, was struck in the arm and taken to Loretto Hospital in fair condition. A 41-year-old woman was struck in the rear and also taken to Loretto where she is listed in fair condition.

At 12:57 a.m. Saturday, in the 5900 block of West 63rd Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 39-year-old man shot in the abdomen. A witness related to officers that she heard two men arguing followed by a loud burst. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

At 2:13 a.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of South Pulaski Road, a 30-year-old man was in his vehicle traveling Southbound on Pulaski when he felt a sudden pain. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition where further investigation determined he was struck by gunfire. Officers applied a tourniquet on the victim prior to the victim being taken to the hospital.

At 1:58 a.m. Saturday, in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove, a 36-year-old man was outside when he was shot at by three unidentified men who fled the scene on foot. The victim was struck on the torso and was taken to U of C in critical condition.

At 12:12 a.m. Saturday, in the 1600 block of West 80th Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 58-year-old man shot in the chest. A witness heard shots fired and saw the man fall to the ground outside. Further investigation indicates the victim may have been shot in the alley and made his way to the front of a residence where he collapsed. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ where in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

At 2:59 a.m. Saturday, in the 5200 block of South Cicero Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 33-year-old man inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim related to officers that the gunman was traveling in a black vehicle. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ in serious condition.

At 4:40 a.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive, a group of people was gathered outside

Check back for updates.