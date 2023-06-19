Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead, three wounded when shots are fired into car on Southwest Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Four people shot in car on Southwest Side
Four people shot in car on Southwest Side 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot in a car in the Southwest Side's Wrightwood community Monday afternoon.

One of the victims died.

At 2:35 p.m., the victims – all teenage boys or young men – were headed east on 79th Street close to Kedzie Avenue, when someone in a car headed in the opposite direction began shooting at them, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, and a 21-year-old man was also shot in the leg and self-transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. These victims were all in good condition.

The offending vehicle then fled, while the victims' car hit a semi-trailer truck at 79th Street and Columbus Avenue.  

Four guns were recovered from the scene.

Late Monday, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.