One dead, three wounded when shots are fired into car on Southwest Side

Four people shot in car on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot in a car in the Southwest Side's Wrightwood community Monday afternoon.

One of the victims died.

At 2:35 p.m., the victims – all teenage boys or young men – were headed east on 79th Street close to Kedzie Avenue, when someone in a car headed in the opposite direction began shooting at them, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, and a 21-year-old man was also shot in the leg and self-transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. These victims were all in good condition.

The offending vehicle then fled, while the victims' car hit a semi-trailer truck at 79th Street and Columbus Avenue.

Four guns were recovered from the scene.

Late Monday, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.