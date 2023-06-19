Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 5 injured in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and five others are in critical condition following a shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday evening. 

The shooting took place near 99th and Princeton in the Roseland neighborhood. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, five adults were transported to local hospitals in critical condition and one victim was pronounced dead. 

The victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, the University of Chicago Medical Center and Roseland Hospital.

No further details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

