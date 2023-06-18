Watch CBS News
Gunman shoots man in head, crashes while fleeing scene in River North, police say

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gunman shot a man in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday evening, then crashed into another vehicle while trying to flee the scene, police say.

Just after 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie, a 27-year-old man was near the sidewalk when someone came up to him and shot him in the head. 

The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he was initially reported in critical condtion, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The suspected shooter then fled into a Jeep and struck another vehicle near Ashland and Van Buren. 

Officers responded and took a suspect into custody. 

Charges are pending as detectives investigate. 

First published on June 17, 2023 / 8:35 PM

