Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting during fight inside West Side garage

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others were wounded after a shooting inside a garage on the city's West Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:53 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Crystal Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to a person shot and find a 31-year-old man shot multiple times throughout the torso.

He was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second unaged man was struck in the ankle and also taken to Loyola in good condition. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, self-transported himself to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The fourth unidentified male victim also self-transported to Stroger in critical condition.

A witness related to officers that a group of males began fighting inside a garage when one of them pulled out a weapon and began shooting before fleeing the scene on foot.

No arrests were made.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.