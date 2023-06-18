1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting during fight inside West Side garage

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others were wounded after a shooting inside a garage on the city's West Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:53 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Crystal Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to a person shot and find a 31-year-old man shot multiple times throughout the torso.

He was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second unaged man was struck in the ankle and also taken to Loyola in good condition. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, self-transported himself to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The fourth unidentified male victim also self-transported to Stroger in critical condition.

A witness related to officers that a group of males began fighting inside a garage when one of them pulled out a weapon and began shooting before fleeing the scene on foot.

No arrests were made.