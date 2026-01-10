Four people hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least four people were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday night.

The ages of the victims range from 21 to 43, according to Chicago police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, Chicago police officers found a 43-year-old man near the sidewalk around 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue with a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Minutes later, police said a 28-year-old man and another man, whose age was not released, were near the sidewalk shortly after 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when two other men approached with guns and shot at the two victims.

The 28-year-old was hit in the leg, and the other man was hit multiple times in the body. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene, last seen heading northbound on Kedzie Avenue in a sedan, police said.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue, officers responded to a person who was shot and taken to Saint Anthony Hospital. The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was a passenger in a moving vehicle when she heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot graze wound to the right elbow and a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

Check back for updates throughout the weekend.