At least 6 people hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least four people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday evening, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 15 to 70.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man was shot in his left calf while inside a residence around 5:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Central Avenue.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Shootings From Saturday

Just before 2:30 p.m., a 70-year-old woman and two men, 33 and 64, were standing near the sidewalk in the 5300 block of West Madison Street when they were hit by gunfire by an unknown gunman.

The woman was hit in the foot and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The 64-year-old man was hit in the leg and was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition. The 33-year-old man was also hit in the leg and self-transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 3:19 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Chicago Avenue

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

