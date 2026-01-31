Two people shot during argument turned fight on CTA bus in Humboldt Park

A man and a teenage boy were taken to the hospital after they were shot during a fight on a CTA bus on the city's West Side Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:19 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred following an argument between an unknown male, whose age was not released, and a group of other males on a CTA Bus that turned into a fight.

Police said that during the incident, a firearm went off striking two males victims, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, who were involved in the fight.

The 15-year-old was shot in the groin area and rear and the 18-year-old was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

As of Saturday night, no one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.