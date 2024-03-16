Chicago weekend shootings leaves 1 dead, 6 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was killed, and six others were hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 20 to 45.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 22, and a woman, 24, were inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Western Avenue around 5 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire.

The man was struck in the neck and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was struck in the leg and elbow and was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Around 6:47 p.m., in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue, a man, 45, was struck in the head by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered on the scene. A person of interest was being questioned by police.

Later in the evening, a man, 27, was walking on the sidewalk just after 9 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Normandy Avenue when an occupant in a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Loyola Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No arrests were made.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by Area Five detectives.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 12:02 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 111th Street, a man, 31, was taken by the CFD to Christ Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the leg. The circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by Area Two detectives.

At 4:45 a.m. in an unknown location, police responded to Mt. Sinai Hospital and spoke with a man, 20, who self-transported to the hospital after being shot in his right leg. The victim was listed in good condition, no one was in custody, and detectives were investigating. On background , the victim was very uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

At 4:55 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road, a man, 25, was outside when a gray-in-color truck approached, and an unknown offender from inside began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was shot in the left leg and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

