5 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least five people were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Ages of the victims range from 23 to 67.

One of those injured was a person shot while attempting to rob a jewelry store in the Loop Saturday morning. Police say a robber went into the business in the 0-100 block of North Wabash Avenue just before 11 a.m. However, an employee inside, who is a valid FOID card and concealed carry license holder, then shot the would-be robber.

The attempted robber then fled from the scene. A short time later a suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was hospitalized due to a gunshot wound and reportedly stable, police say. No other injuries were reported, and charges are pending.

Other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday are listed below.

Friday

Woman shot through window of her home in Chicago 00:23 At 10:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Loomis, a 37-year-old woman was standing inside a home when she was shot in the leg. Police say the investigation showed the shot came from outside the home and went through a window before striking the victim. She was transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

Saturday

At 1:55 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington Street, a 23-year-old man was outside when someone in a white vehicle shot him twice in the arm. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

At 3:58 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk, a 65-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The woman was shot in the arm and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. The man was shot in the left leg and also self-transported to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.

At 5:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Stoney Island, a 38-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot in the left arm by an unknown person. The victim self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody in any of the incidents listed above unless otherwise noted.

