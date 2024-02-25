Four people shot at North Side park in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hospitalized after a shooting in a park on Chicago's North Side.

Chicago Fire officials say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at Pottawattomie Park in the 7300 block of N. Rogers Avenue in Rogers Park.

Three of the victims were transported to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and were listed in critical condition. A fourth person was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in serious condition.

Neighbors say they heard about 12 rounds go off and a group of teenagers was seen running from the location immediately after the shooting.

Among the victims was a woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Good Samaritans at the park at the time jumped into action and administered CPR to that victim.

Residents in the area say although shootings have happened in teh area, one fo this scale is very uncommon. It's left many rattled.

"We heard seven, eight, nine gunshots all in succession," said Frank Rose, who lives nearby.

"And then we heard someone screem, 'Call 911!' said witness Madeline Oklesen. "So my friend and I ran over, and we saw this woman lying there. So we went to administer first aid."

Chicago Police secured the parking lot of the park district building Saturday afternoon. Despite the shootout, the park itself remained open to the public as the investigation was underway.