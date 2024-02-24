Robber shot by CCL holder inside Chicago Loop business
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was shot while attempting to rob a business in the Loop Saturday morning.
The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Wabash Avenue.
Chicago police said the offender entered a commercial business and attempted to take property from within.
Another person, a valid FOID card and concealed carry license holder, pulled out a firearm and fired the weapon - striking the offender who then fled the scene without any proceeds, according to police.
The offender was found with a gunshot wound and placed into custody a short time later. They were taken to an area hospital where their condition was stabilized, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
Charges are pending.
