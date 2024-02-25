Child killed, three others injured in mass shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday was a violent day across Chicago with two deadly mass shootings. One was on the North Side and one on the South Side.

A child was killed in the shooting in Auburn Gresham, police say.

It was described as a gruesome scene inside the home along the 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue. Police say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. when four people were shot inside.

One of those shot was a child, who was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The other three victims were taken to nearby hospitals and all listed in critical condition.

The identities of the victims were not released Sunday evening, but CBS 2 was told by a crisis intervention specialist at the scene that they all know each other but were not exactly blood relatives.

This mass shooting is the second one in just four hours on what became a distressing Sunday in Chicago.

"The family is definitely confused, and it's a tumultuous scene -- the second one here in Chicago today," said victim advocate Donovan Price. "Who has two shootings in one day on both sides of town? Which shows that it's a citywide thing. It's not, you know, you can't say 'I never would've thought it would happen here' because it obviously will happen anywhere."

The South Side shooting comes only hours after another mass shooting in Rogers Park. One woman is dead and three others are hurt after gunfire erupted inside Pottawattomie Park.