Teen shot, critically hurt inside hotel room on Chicago's Near North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a hotel room in River North early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said the teen was found around 1:14 a.m. on the 18th floor of the Homewood Suites, in the 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

The victim was uncooperative and refused to answer any questions at the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made. Area 3 detectives were investigating the incident.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 7:38 AM CST

