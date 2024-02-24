Watch CBS News
Woman shot through window of Chicago South Side residence

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hurt after she was shot while inside a residence in the Brainerd neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police said the woman was standing inside the residence, in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street around 10:15 p.m., when she was struck in the leg by gunfire.

Further investigation suggests that the gunfire came from outside of the residence and pierced through a window before striking the victim, according to police.

The victim was taken to Little Company of Mary in good condition.  

No arrests were made. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 8:13 AM CST

