4 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least four people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Valentine's Day weekend as of Sunday afternoon. The ages of the victims range from 30 to 54.

Shootings from Friday

Outside of an otherwise quiet day, the first shooting of the weekend happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South King Drive. That's where a 39-year-old man was walking down the street when an unknown person armed with a handgun approached and demanded the victim's belongings.

The offender was unable to get the victim's belongings and fired gunshots in his direction, hitting him in the thigh and grazing his palm. The victim was treated by the fire crews and then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

About an hour later, around 11:35 p.m., in the 5200 block of West Potomac Avenue, a 30-year-old man was in the street when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside, and an unknown offender fired gunshots at the victim and drove off. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was treated by the fire crews before being taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:54 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 49th Street, officers responded to a call of a person down. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 54-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim related a vehicle pulled up, and an unknown offender fired shots, striking the victim, and fled the scene. The victim was treated by the CFD and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

At 9:13 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street, a 51-year-old man was outside walking when he was shot at by an unknown man who was standing with a group of other men. The victim was hit in the leg and was taken to Loyola and is listed in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, there are no arrests in either incident.

