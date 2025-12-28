At least 4 killed, 9 wounded in shootings in Chicago on weekend after Christmas

At least four people were killed and nine others were hurt in weekend shootings around Chicago as of Sunday morning.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 55, according to police.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend at 5:20 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old woman was walking in the alley in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue when she was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center

At 10:21 p.m., police responded to a call of a person shot in a residence and found a 49-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 400 block of East 72nd Street. He died at the scene. A gun was recovered.

At 10:40 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking in an alley in the 6800 block of South Kostner Avenue when a man came up with a gun and shot him multiple times. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

At 10:45 p.m., a 42-year-old man got into a fight with multiple people in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road when shots were fired. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 4 a.m., police found a 23-year-old man outside on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head outside a McDonald's in the 5100 block of North Sheridan Road

At 2:57 p.m., two men were on the sidewalk in the 8900 block of South Loomis Street when two other men got out of a silver sport-utility vehicle, took out guns, and shot the first pair. An 18-year-old man was shot in his buttocks, and a 22-year-old man was shot in his right arm. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The shooters got back into the SUV and fled south on Loomis Street.

At 3:21 p.m., a 20-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of North LeClaire Avenue when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man fired shots and struck the first man in the back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

At 6:03 p.m., two men were standing near the sidewalk in the 2900 block of East 97th Street when they took out guns and fired at a vehicle. They hit a 31-year-old man in the wrong vehicle. He suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Shootings from Sunday