Man shot, killed in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the 23-year-old man was found on the ground in the 5100 Block of N. Sheridan Road with a gunshot wound to his head around 4 a.m.

Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials have not identified the victim.

Witneses told officers they saw a car fleeing nearby. Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.