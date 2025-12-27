Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood early Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said the 23-year-old man was found on the ground in the 5100 Block of N. Sheridan Road with a gunshot wound to his head around 4 a.m.

Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials have not identified the victim. 

Witneses told officers they saw a car fleeing nearby. Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

