1 killed, 7 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least one person was killed, and seven others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 48.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, officers responded to a call of a walk-in person shot at St. Francis Hospital.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, told them that he was arguing with a woman just before 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard Street, which turned into a fight. The woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the left side of his face before leaving the scene.

The victim self-transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

About 20 minutes later, around 11:45, a 20-year-old man was shot while outside in an unknown location.

He was hit in his left hand, and he self-transported to Swedish Hospital in fair condition.

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:08 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Stewart Avenue, a 39-year-old man was in an argument with another man that turned into a fight. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his chest. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The offender was placed into custody by responding officers. Charges are pending.

At 2:43 a.m. in the 200 block of West 122nd Street, a 17-year-old man was outside when he saw a large group of people. Someone from the group pulled out a gun and shot in his direction. The victim was grazed in the left calf and thigh. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 3:06 a.m. in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue, a 24-year-old was dropped off by friends at Stroger Hospital after being shot in the chest and was later pronounced dead. Witnesses were uncooperative in providing details to responding officers.

At 5:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Adams Street, two men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired. A 39-year-old man was shot in his right arm and right buttock and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The second victim, who refused to provide information, suffered a graze wound to his abdomen and was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. Both victims were uncooperative with the police.



At 9:03 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Lexington Avenue, a 34-year-old man was in an argument with a 47-year-old man. The 34-year-old drew his firearm, and the 47-year-old, a licensed concealed carry holder, drew his firearm and shot the 34-year-old in the leg and hand. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

