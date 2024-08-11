11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least eight people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 54.

On Friday in the first shooting of the weekend, a 54-year-old man was standing near the street in the 10200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 6:05 p.m. when five men approached him. One of the men shot the victim. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the arm, leg, and rear. He was initially reported to be in serious condition.

On Saturday, a teenager was shot just blocks away from the Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago. Police say just after 1 p.m., a 16-year-old boy got into an argument with a man in the 4400 block of South King Drive when the man pulled out a gun and opened fire.

A bullet grazed the teen's head. He was taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

A person of interest is in custody, and two firearms were recovered from the scene, police say. Area One detectives are investigating.

Then, at 4:30 p.m., two men were hurt in a shooting inside a restaurant in Englewood. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 34-year-old man was inside the restaurant in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street around 4:30 p.m. when a 33-year-old man walked in and shot him in the face and arm. Then, a third man, 34, pulled out a gun and shot the first shooter in the thigh and the back.

The first victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was initially reported in serious condition. The two suspected shooters were taken in for questioning.

Two weapons were recovered after the incident, and police are investigating.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:



Friday

At 6:18 p.m. in the 800 block of West 54th Street, two men, 20 and 27, were near the sidewalk when they were the victims of a drive-by shooting. Both victims were struck in the leg and were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were initially reported in serious condition.

Saturday

At 1:44 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Cornell, a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he and an offender were involved in an argument that turned into a fight. During the altercation, the offender pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the abdomen, leg, and back. CFD arrived on the scene to treat the victim and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.



At 3:31 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue, officers responded to Mt. Sinai Hospital for a call of a person shot. A 25-year-old man said he was in his vehicle when he was shot. The victim did not observe an offender. The victim proceeded to drive himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

At 6:24 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Princeton Avenue, a 17-year-old was walking when he was shot in the lower back. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

At 12:24 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue, a 17-year-old boy standing near the sidewalk was approached by an unknown vehicle. Someone inside fired shots at the victim, striking him in the leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests have been made in any of the listed incidents.

This is a developing story.