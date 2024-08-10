Two shot inside Englewood restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are hurt after a shooting inside a restaurant in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 34-year-old man was inside the restaurant, Shack Seafood and Steak, in the 7300 block of South Halsted Street around 4:30 p.m. when a 33-year-old man walked in and shot him in the face and arm.

Then, a third man, 34, pulled out a gun and shot the first shooter in the thigh and the back.

The first victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was initially reported in serious condition.

The two suspected shooters were taken in for questioning.

Two weapons were recovered after the incident, and police are investigating.