Teen shot blocks away from Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting just blocks away from the Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago.

Police say just after 1 p.m., a 16-year-old boy got into an argument with a man in the 4400 block of South King Drive when the man pulled out a gun and opened fire.

A bullet grazed the teen's head. He was taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

A person of interest is in custody, and two firearms were recovered from the scene, police say.

Area One detectives are investigating.