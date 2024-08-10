Watch CBS News
Teen shot blocks away from Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting just blocks away from the Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago. 

Police say just after 1 p.m., a 16-year-old boy got into an argument with a man in the 4400 block of South King Drive when the man pulled out a gun and opened fire. 

A bullet grazed the teen's head. He was taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. 

A person of interest is in custody, and two firearms were recovered from the scene, police say. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

