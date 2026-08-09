At least 4 dead, 14 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least four people were killed, and 12 more were wounded, in shootings in Chicago this weekend as of early Sunday afternoon.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 50.

The first shooting happened at 9:42 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 73rd Street in Englewood, and left one man dead and two others injured.

Police said the three adult victims were outside when they got into a quarrel with a shooter who pulled a gun and fired in their direction. A 34-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, a 50-year-old man was shot in the back and suffered a graze wound to the right arm and was taken to the same hospital, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and self-transported to the same hospital.

The surviving victims were reported in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 2:42 a.m., a 35-year-old man was the passenger in a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Central Park Avenue when the driver and occupants heard loud noises and saw that the victim had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Shootings from Sunday

At midnight Sunday morning, police were called for a man shot in the 4500 block of South Honore Street. The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 12:39 a.m., a 24-year-old man walked into Saint Mary of Nazareth Hospital, 2233 W. Division St., with a gunshot wound to the left hand that he had suffered in an unknown location. The victim was in good condition and was uncooperative with police.

At 1:46 a.m., police were called to the 3400 block of West Carroll Avenue, where they found a 45-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the right arm and right hip. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Two other victims, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, later walked into the same hospital with wounds from the same shooting. The younger man was shot in the right knee and was in fair condition, while the older man was shot in the right leg and was in critical condition.

At 2:26 a.m., a 29-year-old man was outside a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone drove past and shot him. The victim was shot in the head and died at the scene.

At 1:59 a.m., a 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the temple in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2:30 a.m., a 24-yearold man came up to police in the 5000 block of West Ferdinand Street

At 5:34 a.m., a 45-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 300 block of West 64th Street, when a white sport-utility vehicle approached him and someone inside opened fire and shot him three times in the left leg. The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

At 8:22 a.m., four people were standing outside in the 1400 block of North LeClaire Avenue when

At 1:30 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were in an alley behind the 5900 block of South Michigan Avenue when they were both struck by unknown gunfire. One was struck in the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, while the other was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in the above shootings.

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