Man dead, 2 others injured after shooting on Chicago's South Side

One man died and two others were injured after an argument led to a shooting on Chicago's South Side on Friday night.

Chicago police said three men were in the 700 block of West 73rd Street just before 9:45 p.m. when they got into an argument with another person who fired shots.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died. The victim was identified by the Medical Examiner as Arvell Lyons.

A 50-year-old man and a 20-year-old man took themselves to the same hospital where they are both listed in fair condition.

A 50-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the back and a gunshot graze wound to the right arm and self-transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.