3 people struck by gunfire, 4th injured in shooting on Chicago's West Side

Four people were in the hospital, three of them with gunshot wounds, after a shooting on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.

In the afternoon, loved ones were reunited after the shooting took place in the 1400 block of North LeClaire Avenue. Detectives wrapped police tape all around the area as they investigated for hours Sunday morning.

Police said at 8:22 a.m., the four victims were standing outside a home when a white car pulled up and at least one person took out a gun and opened fire.

Police dispatch audio indicated that a shooter was wearing a ski mask and fired off about 10 rounds, and blood was seen on the front steps of the nearby home.

Evidence markers for shell casings lined the front yard of the home and the street as police searched for victims inside and outside.

Three people were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the left thigh, right leg, and right foot, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the right knee and left ankle, and a 43-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds to the leg and body.

The fourth victim, a 30-year-old woman, was not shot, but police said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her feet. Police did not specify how.

All four victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition, police said.

One woman at the scene said her sister was inside the house when she heard the gunshots. The woman said her sister was OK, but startled by what happened and had to wait for hours before she could get her medication.

Police said the suspect or suspects drove off.

The scene is close to Lesle Lewis Elementary School.

Grand Central Area detectives on Sunday were working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting and who opened fire.