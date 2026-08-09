Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Austin community

A man was hospitalized early Sunday after being shot and wounded in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said at 2:30 a.m., the 24-year-old man walked up to officers in the 5000 block of West Ferdinand Street, near LeClaire Avenue, and told them he had been shot.

The victim had been struck multiple times throughout his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Sunday.