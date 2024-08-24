1 killed, 5 hurt in Chicago Weekend Shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person is dead, and five others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 26 to 48.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, two men were hanging out in front of their house just before 11 p.m. in the 10100 block of South May Street when an unknown vehicle approached, and someone inside fired multiple shots in their direction.

A 47-year-old man was hit in the right hand and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. A 48-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and four more to the left shin. He self-transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A man was found by police shot to death in the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue.

Minutes later, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call just around 11:10 p.m. while touring the area and found the victim, 35-40, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Chicago fire crews arrived and treated the victim, who died at the scene.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 12:58 a.m. in the 2900 block of South State Street, a 26-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim realized he had been shot twice in the lower back. He was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition. The victim was uncooperative and did not provide any further details.

At 2:02 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Augusta Boulevard, a 36-year-old man was driving a white sedan when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The man suffered a graze wound to the left arm. He drove himself to West Suburban Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At 8:11 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Wood Street, preliminary reports say a 31-year-old male victim was outside at the above location when he heard shots and then felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to his back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.