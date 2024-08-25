Watch CBS News
2 men, teen hurt in Chicago West Side triple shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were hospitalized following a shooting Saturday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police say the victims were walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

All three were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by Chicago fire crews.

A 22-year-old man was struck in the leg and was in fair condition. A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and was in critical condition. A 17-year-old man was hit in his lower body and was also in fair condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

