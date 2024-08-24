Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death in South Chicago, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot and killed Friday night in South Chicago.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 7900 block of South Phillips Avenue just after 11 p.m.

The victim, between 35-40 years of age, was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Chicago fire crews arrived to treat the victim, who died at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made. Area 2 detectives were investigating. 

