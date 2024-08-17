2 dead, 4 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were killed and four others were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 19 to 53, according to police.

Friday

In the first shooting on Friday, a Chicago police officer fired at a car wanted in a homicide in the Back of the Yards neighborhood just before 6 p.m.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 1700 block of West 47th Street. While attempting to stop the suspect, an officer fired a shot, striking the vehicle. No one was struck by gunfire.

The vehicle came to a stop, and the suspect fled from the vehicle but was taken into custody. An officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and observation, but it's unclear how they were hurt.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The Officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.

Hours later, a 19-year-old man was standing in the street in the 4500 block of South Damen Avenue around 11:40 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

He returned to a silver sedan, where he discovered he had been shot in the right shoulder. He was driven to Holy Cross Hospital and was last listed in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 12:01 a.m. in the 400 block of East 71st Street, a 43-year-old- man was at a bus stop when an unknown person approached, and an argument ensued. The victim walked away from the person, at which time the victim heard gunshots and was struck in his left forearm. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 12:29 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue

At 4:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Polk Street

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made.

Check back for updates.