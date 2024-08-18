Man shot, critically hurt after crash near Chicago's United Center

Man shot after crash on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically hurt after a crash led to a shooting early Sunday morning close to the United Center.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 500 block of South Damen Avenue on the Near West Side.

Chicago police say that a 21-year-old man was driving a white truck when a collision occurred with a black truck. Someone from the black truck then fired shots – striking the victim.

The 21-year-old was hit in the head, shoulder, and cheek. He was treated with by fire officials and then taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The black truck fled the scene, heading westbound.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.