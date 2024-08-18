Watch CBS News
Man shot, critically hurt after crash near Chicago's United Center

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically hurt after a crash led to a shooting early Sunday morning close to the United Center.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 500 block of South Damen Avenue on the Near West Side.

Chicago police say that a 21-year-old man was driving a white truck when a collision occurred with a black truck. Someone from the black truck then fired shots – striking the victim.

The 21-year-old was hit in the head, shoulder, and cheek. He was treated with by fire officials and then taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The black truck fled the scene, heading westbound.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

