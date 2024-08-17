Officer shoots at vehicle wanted in homicide on Chicago's Southwest side, COPA investigating

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating a shooting involving a Chicago police officer in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday evening.

Police say just before 6 p.m. officers tried to stop a vehicle in the 1700 block of West 47th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood that was wanted in connection to a homicide.

While trying to stop the vehicle, an officer fired – hitting the vehicle. The suspect stopped, got out, and started to run.

The suspect was taken into custody, and an officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear how that officer was hurt but they are expected to recover.

The incident is now being investigated by COPA. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.