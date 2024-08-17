Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer shoots at vehicle wanted in homicide on Chicago's Southwest side, COPA investigating

By Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

COPA investigating officer-involved shooting on SW Side
COPA investigating officer-involved shooting on SW Side 01:24

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating a shooting involving a Chicago police officer in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday evening.  

Police say just before 6 p.m. officers tried to stop a vehicle in the 1700 block of West 47th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood that was wanted in connection to a homicide.

While trying to stop the vehicle, an officer fired – hitting the vehicle. The suspect stopped, got out, and started to run.

The suspect was taken into custody, and an officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear how that officer was hurt but they are expected to recover. 

The incident is now being investigated by COPA. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.