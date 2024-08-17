Man dies after being shot several times on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed after being shot multiple times on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue.

A witness told police that the victim, a 28-year-old man, was on the sidewalk when an unknown person began shooting in the direction of the victim, striking him several times about his body. The shooter then fled the scene.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to treat the victim and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.