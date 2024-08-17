1 dead, 2 others hurt in Chicago West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and two others were wounded Saturday morning in a shooting on the city's West Side.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Polk Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Preliminary information says a man, 53, and a woman, 41, were outside when they heard shots and then felt pain.

The man was struck in his abdomen and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and later died. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right ankle and was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

It was later said that another man, 33, was shot in his right foot and self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area detectives were investigating.