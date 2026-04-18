6 people injured in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says

At least six people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 46.

Shootings from Friday

The first shooting of the weekend happened around 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 52nd Street. Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The victim was uncooperative in providing details to responding officers.

Later, around 10:42 p.m., officers responded to a call of a walk-in person shot at St. Mary's Hospital. The victim, a 32-year-old man, told the officers that the initial incident happened on Thursday. He was inside a residence in the 7300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when he was involved in an argument that turned into a fight with a known suspect who pulled out a gun and shot at him.

The victim was grazed in the back by the gunfire and self-transported himself to St. Mary's Hospital on Friday in good condition. It is unclear what time the victim arrived at the hospital.

Then, around 10:45 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Harding Avenue, a 20-year-old man was inside his vehicle when he was approached by a dark-colored SUV occupied by unknown male suspects. One of them in the rear seat pulled out a gun and shot in the victim's direction.

The Chicago Fire Department found the victim inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and to the right forearm. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:45 a.m. in the 600 block of East 75th Street, a 31-year-old woman was involved in a fight with a security guard. During the fight, a firearm was discharged. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left armpit. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The security guard is a registered FOID/CCL holder, and the firearm was recovered on scene. The security guard is being questioned by Area One detectives.

At 2:21 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, a 46-year-old man was walking outside when he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left thigh. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The victim told officers that after the shooting occurred, an unknown male approached him and took his gun and fled the scene in a black pick-up truck.

At 12:10 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue, an 18-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown suspect who pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim was struck in the calf and was taken to the U of C Hospital, initially reported in fair condition.

Unless otherwise mentioned, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend.