1 killed, 2 hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was killed and two were wounded in shootings in Chicago this weekend.

The victims range in age from 28 to 39.

Friday

At 5:05 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was traveling in his car in the 4700 block of South Winchester Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he heard a gunshot and felt pain. The victim was shot once in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Saturday

At 2:50 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Auburn Gresham for shots fired. They found a 28-year-old man unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was found next to the victim, police said.

At 7:25 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Stroger Hospital of Cook County after a 39-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left calf. The man's condition was stabilized, but he was uncooperative and refused to provide any details of what happened or where.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 9:47 AM CST

