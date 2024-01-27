1 killed, 2 hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was killed and two were wounded in shootings in Chicago this weekend.

The victims range in age from 28 to 39.

Friday

At 5:05 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was traveling in his car in the 4700 block of South Winchester Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he heard a gunshot and felt pain. The victim was shot once in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Saturday

At 2:50 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Auburn Gresham for shots fired. They found a 28-year-old man unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was found next to the victim, police said.

At 7:25 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Stroger Hospital of Cook County after a 39-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left calf. The man's condition was stabilized, but he was uncooperative and refused to provide any details of what happened or where.