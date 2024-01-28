Person found shot to death after car strikes fence, tree on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot to death inside a car following a crash in Englewood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:13 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue.

Chicago police said an unknown man was found inside the car after hitting a fence and then a tree. He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.