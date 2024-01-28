Parking lot shootout over stolen car ends in crash in Chicago

Parking lot shootout over stolen car ends in crash in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A wild shootout in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood started over a stolen car and ended with gunfire in a grocery store parking lot followed by a violent crash.

It all started in the parking lot of the Jewel Osco in the 100 block of West 87th Street where police say the 31-year-old car owner spotted his Dodge Durango. He approached and the people inside opened fire.

The car owner, who was also armed, returned fire.

And then the men took off, later crashing into a nearby T-Mobile. That damage was significant.

The car owner, who police say is a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, striking at least one of those men.

The person behind the wheel attempted to get away but did not make it far before crashing into the T-Mobile store just yards away.

At that point all the people in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot.

Among the injured, police say, was a 23-year-old who sustained gunshot wounds to the neck and shoulder. He was listed in critical condition Sunday evening.

A teenager in the vehicle suffered injuries in the crash and was also hospitalized.

A third person in the car managed to flee on foot. His whereabouts remain unknown as police continue to investigate the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Three weapons were recovered.