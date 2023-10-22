Chicago First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm week ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for the Chicago area to get ready for a huge warmup. Unseasonably warm weather is expected all week.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 42 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday. There is also a chance of afternoon showers. High temperatures will rech 64 degrees.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s by Tuesday and stay in the 70s for several days. Rain chances ramp up and showers are expected Tuesday through Friday.

