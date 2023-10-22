Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm week ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for the Chicago area to get ready for a huge warmup. Unseasonably warm weather is expected all week. 

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 42 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-13.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-6.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi-10.png
CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday. There is also a chance of afternoon showers. High temperatures will rech 64 degrees. 

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s by Tuesday and stay in the 70s for several days. Rain chances ramp up and showers are expected Tuesday through Friday. 

7-day-forecast-pm-7.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 5:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.